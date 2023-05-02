NHAI daily toll collection through FASTag hits record 193 crore

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said its daily toll collection through FASTag has reached about ₹193 crore.
“On 29th April 2023, the daily toll collection through FASTag system achieved a historic milestone, reaching an all-time high collection of Rs. 193.15 crore, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
This marks a significant milestone for the system, which has consistently shown growth since its mandate by the government in February 2021.
The FASTag system has increased from 770 to 1,228 toll plazas, including 339 state toll plazas, with a penetration rate of around 97 percent and over 6.9 crore FASTags issued to users.
With the system’s effectiveness, highway users have experienced reduced waiting times at NH Fee Plazas, resulting in a more efficient toll operation.
In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, the FASTag system has facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in 50+ cities across India.
The consistent and progressive adoption of the FASTag system has led to more precise valuation of road assets, attracting further investment in India’s highway infrastructure.
The government remains committed to providing a hassle-free tolling experience for all road users and is actively working towards implementing a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India.