Economy
More broad-based investment needed to deal with climate change: Nicholas Stern
Summary
- Domestic and multilateral investment is needed in more diverse sectors like air and marine to deal with climate change, going beyond the typical energy, transport, housing and infrastructure sectors, says the economist.
New Delhi: Domestic and multilateral investment is needed in more diverse sectors like air and marine to deal with climate change, going beyond the typical energy, transport, housing and infrastructure sectors, said economist Nicholas Stern in an interview.
