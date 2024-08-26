Nigerian Economic Expansion Accelerates on Higher Oil Output

Nigeria’s economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter, helped by higher crude production that offset the impact of the naira’s devaluation on non-oil industry growth.

Bloomberg
Published26 Aug 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter, helped by higher crude production that offset the impact of the naira’s devaluation on non-oil industry growth.

Gross domestic product expanded an annual 3.19% in the three months through June, compared with 2.98% in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The figure matched the median estimate of four economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Output in Nigeria has been boosted by a series of economic reforms that President Bola Tinubu has unleashed since coming to power in May 2023 to attract foreign investment. The authorities are targeting growth of 3.8% this year, compared with 2.7% last year, and a return to 6% — a rate it last achieved in 2014 — in the coming years, according to Finance Minister Wale Edun.

While output is likely to get a boost from a stabilization of the inflation rate over the coming months — to around 28% by year end, a growth rate of more than 4% is unlikely to be achieved until 2025, said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank

Still, the increase in oil output, if sustained, could lift growth closer to the government’s target. Crude production grew to 1.41 million barrels per day in the second quarter, compared with 1.22 million barrels per day a year earlier, the statistics office said.

Daily oil output in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest producer, is expected to rise to about 2 million barrels per day by the end of this year, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, executive vice president of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.’s upstream division, said last week. 

The non-oil sector grew 2.8% in the period, down from 3.6% a year ago. Agriculture output slowed to 1.4% from 1.5%. 

There are already indications that growth will slow in the second half, said Brendon Verster, an economist at Oxford Economics Africa, who sees an expansion of 2.6% this year. “Nigeria’s purchasing managers index fell below the 50-point expansionary threshold in July, reaching the lowest level since November 2023,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund is a bit more optimistic — it projects that Nigeria’s economy will expand 3.3% this year. That will still lower the Nigerian economy’s ranking to the fourth-largest in Africa behind South Africa, Egypt and Algeria.

--With assistance from Monique Vanek and Anthony Osae-Brown.

(Updates with analysts’ comments in fourth, eighth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:53 PM IST
HomeEconomyNigerian Economic Expansion Accelerates on Higher Oil Output

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue