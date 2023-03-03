Nigeria’s Supreme Court orders halt to cash replacement policy until 31 Dec

Nigeria’s Supreme Court orders halt to cash replacement policy until 31 Dec2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The central bank’s project to replace 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes that started on Dec. 15 has disrupted everyday life in Africa’s most populous nation, where only 60% of households have access to a bank account, because of a shortage of new bills.
Nigeria’s top court ordered the central bank to stop the removal of old high-denomination banknotes that has created an acute cash shortage in Africa’s largest economy — days after a new president was elected.
