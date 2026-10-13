NIIF plans $600 mn e-mobility platform Avega, 40% stake sale in AnantGrid power: MD & CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal

The other point that works in our favour is that when I go out to raise money, I say that the government approved ₹30,000 crore in July. So there is a 49% anchor who has already written a commitment for this kind of amount. On the back of that, and the track record of NIIF and its team, we go out, raise money, and are successful. We just did the first close of our second infra fund at ₹20,000 crore, or $2 billion. Our target is $3.2 billion. But I will not underplay how difficult the fundraising market is. This market is, in my opinion, going to become more challenging because countries like Canada are now taking whatever steps are needed to attract foreign capital.