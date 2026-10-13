New Delhi: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) chief executive Sanjiv Aggarwal has laid out an ambitious growth road map for India's sovereign wealth fund. In his first media interview since taking charge in January 2024, managing director and chief executive officer Aggarwal said that NIIF plans to set up a $600 million e-mobility platform, Avega, and is seeking anchor investors for a Green Transition Fund targeting up to $1 billion. The fund is also preparing to dilute a 40% stake in its power transmission platform, AnantGrid Pvt. Ltd, to a co-sponsor.
NIIF plans $600 mn e-mobility platform Avega, 40% stake sale in AnantGrid power: MD & CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal
SummaryNational Investment and Infrastructure Fund CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal revealed plans to launch Avega Mobility, a $600 million electric bus platform, and sell a 40% stake in its power transmission unit, AnantGrid.
New Delhi: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) chief executive Sanjiv Aggarwal has laid out an ambitious growth road map for India's sovereign wealth fund. In his first media interview since taking charge in January 2024, managing director and chief executive officer Aggarwal said that NIIF plans to set up a $600 million e-mobility platform, Avega, and is seeking anchor investors for a Green Transition Fund targeting up to $1 billion. The fund is also preparing to dilute a 40% stake in its power transmission platform, AnantGrid Pvt. Ltd, to a co-sponsor.
About the Author
Utpal Bhaskar is Assistant Managing Editor with Mint and part of the founding team that launched the newspaper. Widely cited by authors and think-tanks, he leads policy coverage for Mint and is part of the leadership team. He is a UK government’s Chevening Fellow and a US State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumnus, with interests in political economy and geo-economics. Based in New Delhi, he has extensive experience reporting on and leading news coverage at the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and economic policy, focusing particularly on India-China-Pakistan dynamics, the subcontinent, supply chains, and energy security. He is part of the founding teams of three start-up media platforms and previously worked at afaqs! Reporter, Business Standard, and News Corp VCCircle. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from the Centre for Political Studies (CPS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and is also a University Grants Commission (UGC) NET scholar.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More