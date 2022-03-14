Nine states not reduced VAT on petrol, diesel: Hardeep Singh Puri in RS

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the question hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the house that fuel prices have gone up by over 50% in many countries but have remained stable and risen by a mere 5% in India during the pandemic.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The union government has informed the Parliament today that nine states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The union government has informed the Parliament today that nine states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.
During the question hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the house that fuel prices have gone up by over 50% in many countries but have remained stable and risen by a mere 5% in India during the pandemic.
During the question hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the house that fuel prices have gone up by over 50% in many countries but have remained stable and risen by a mere 5% in India during the pandemic.
Surging crude oil prices will likely push inflation much higher in the coming months. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have skyrocketed. In March alone, they have surged about 35% - which will likely push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation in March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Petrol prices at fuel stations, where Indians will feel the effect from higher crude oil prices most acutely, have barely moved but are overdue a rise in coming weeks.
"All elected representatives should be rejoicing at the fact that the prices of petrol paid by the consumer have remained steady during the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021," he told the house.
Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed concern over rising crude prices due to the Ukraine crisis and indicated that the central government is looking to tap alternative sources.
Noting that India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, she said when oil prices go up, it is a matter of concern and "now we will have to see how it pans out". She pointed out that oil marketing companies fix pump prices based on 15-day average.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!