Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional 1.15 Lakh cr for ECLGS scheme

 1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2021, 03:26 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • The finance minister had launched the ECLGS scheme in May, last year as part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat package
  • FM Sitharaman said ECLGS 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 have resulted in credit disbursal of 2.69 lakh crore to 1.1 crore units by 12 public sector banks , 25 private sector banks and 31 NBFCs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday additional 1.15 Lkah cr for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

The finance minister had launched the ECLGS scheme in May, last year as part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat package. The ECLGS aims to provide 100 percent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

FM Sitharaman said ECLGS 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 have resulted in credit disbursal of 2.69 lakh crore to 1.1 crore units by 12 public sector banks , 25 private sector banks and 31 NBFCs.

"Limit of admissible guarantee and loan amount proposed to be increased above the existing 20% of outstanding on each loan," the finance minister added.

She said the sector-wise details will be finalised soon.

The FM also said thta the overall cap of the admissible gurantee to be raised from 3 lakh crore to 4.5 lakh crore.

