Nirmala Sitharaman announces additional 1.15 Lakh cr for ECLGS scheme

The finance minister had launched the ECLGS scheme in May, last year as part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat package. The ECLGS aims to provide 100 percent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

