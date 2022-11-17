Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting of NIIF’s governing council

“During the meeting an update on the progress made by NIIF over the last few years and key learnings from its investment operations were presented to the Governing Council. The GC was apprised of the current status of the 3 funds that are currently managed by NIIFL – the Master Fund, the Fund of Funds (FoF), and the Strategic Opportunities Fund (SoF). The sectors that these funds focus on, the status of fund raise, and the kind of investments that have been made under them were shared with the GC," the ministry said.

