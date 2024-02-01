Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered the Union Budget 2024. The interim budget that comes before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls was the shortest budget session speech delivered by Nirmala Sitharaman in her term as union finance minister of the Indian Government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the records for the longest delivered speech ever. However, her Thursday's Budget session speech accounted for the shortest speech Sitharaman has delivered in her career.

The 2024 Union budget speech lasted for exactly 58 minutes, the shortest by her record. Until now, Nirmala Sitharaman's shortest speech among the six budgets she presented was in 2023 when she spoke for 87 minutes.

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest Budget speech in India for her 2.40-hour speech in 2020.

The shortest Budget speech record is held by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel who presented the Union Budget in 1977. His Budget speech contained 800 words.

The record for the lengthiest Budget going by the word count is held by Manmohan Singh. In 1991, his Budget speech contained 18,650 words.

Union Interim Budget 2024

-FM Nirmala Sitharaman hiked capital expenditure by 11 per cent for the next fiscal to sustain world-beating economic growth rate. She hiked capital expenditure to ₹11.11 lakh crore for 2024-25

-Sitharaman also trimmed the fiscal deficit for this financial year to 5.8 per cent, from the budgeted 5.9 per cent of GDP, and further lowering to 5.1 per cent in the next fiscal.

-In the reform-oriented interim budget that also gave relief to common man from disputed small tax demands of up to ₹25,000.

-Sitharaman proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, as well as customs duty.

-The revenue receipts for the current fiscal at ₹30.03 lakh crore are expected to be higher than the Budget Estimate, reflecting strong growth momentum and formalisation in the economy.

