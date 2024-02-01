Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest budget speech, lasting 58 minutes. Here's who holds the record
Nirmala Sitharaman holds record for longest Budget speech in India, while Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel holds record for shortest Budget speech.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday delivered the Union Budget 2024. The interim budget that comes before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls was the shortest budget session speech delivered by Nirmala Sitharaman in her term as union finance minister of the Indian Government.