Home / Economy / Nirmala Sitharaman flags need for common understanding of debt challenges

Nirmala Sitharaman flags need for common understanding of debt challenges

2 min read . 06:06 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru, (Photo: PTI)

  • Sitharaman also called for the voices of the vulnerable and under-represented debtor countries to be heard through the G20

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday flagged the need for a common global understanding of challenges related to sovereign debt as world leaders gathered in Bengaluru for a G20 meeting discussing debt sustainability.

Nirmala Sitharaman co-chaired a roundtable on debt on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, along with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass.

The round table sought to address debt restructuring challenges and debt vulnerabilities. 

The finance minister flagged "the need to acknowledge today's diverse creditor landscape and build a common understanding of challenges and ways to address them," finance ministry said in a social media post. Sitharaman also called for the voices of the vulnerable and under-represented debtor countries to be heard through the G20, as per the post.

Georgieva and Malpass called for faster debt restructuring processes and noted the debt forum was an opportunity to work together and help vulnerable countries, the ministry said.

Georgieva urged G20 leadership to strengthen the architecture of international financial.

"Sovereign debt vulnerabilities, already elevated before the pandemic, have been exacerbated by the shocks stemming from Covid-19 and Russia’s war against Ukraine. This is particularly the case for developing and low-income countries with very limited policy space and huge development needs," Georgieva said in her statement shared by IMF.

The international community has a responsibility to come together to find solutions for the most vulnerable members of our global family, the statement said. This calls for urgent action to strengthen the international financial architecture, especially in the area of debt resolution and strengthening the global financial safety net, Georgieva said.

She also said that it was imperative for the G20 to strengthen debt architecture. The G20 did so in 2020 with the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and by establishing the Common Framework (CF) for debt resolution, the IMF MD said.

"Since then, the common framework delivered a debt operation for Chad. It is now critical to complete Zambia’s debt restructuring, establish a creditor committee for Ghana, and advance work with Ethiopia. Nonetheless, more predictable, timely, and orderly processes are needed both for countries under the common framework and for those not covered by it, including Sri Lanka and Suriname," said Georgieva.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
