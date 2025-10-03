Globalization is a relic, India anchored in domestic strength, says Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the era of globalization and open markets that defined the post-Cold War world has become “a relic of the past,” warning that nations must now navigate a structural transformation of the global order amid heightened uncertainty.

Advertisement

Speaking at the fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave, Sitharaman described India as a “stabilizing force” in this turbulent landscape, with growth anchored in domestic drivers: consumption, investment, reforms, and inflation management that shield the economy from external shocks.

But she cautioned that sustaining this resilience will require constant effort. “Just as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty, eternal performance is the price of strategic independence,” she said.

Taken together, these developments point to a weakening of the post-war rules-based trading system, as rising unilateral tariffs and protectionist moves contribute to a more fragmented global economic order.

In Q1FY26, India’s economy grew a surprise 7.8%, a five-quarter high, defying expectations of a slowdown. In FY25, India’s GDP is estimated to have grown by 6.5% compared to a heady 9.2% in FY24. However, global and domestic headwinds, including steep US tariffs that threaten India’s export competitiveness and geopolitical flashpoints from West Asia to Ukraine that could drive up energy costs, pose risks to the growth outlook.

Advertisement

Also Read | How slowing nominal GDP growth may hurt Centre's Budget math

Sitharaman highlighted how trade flows, capital markets, and alliances are being redrawn along geopolitical lines, with slowing globalization and de-risking intensifying imbalances in trade, finance, and energy. “What we face is not a temporary disruption but a structural transformation,” she said. “The question is what lies on the other side of this transformation — and on what terms.”

External headwinds India faces mounting geopolitical and trade headwinds. The US had imposed a 25% tariff on nearly all Indian exports effective 6 August, followed by an additional 25% duty later that month in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases at a discount. Global conflicts, from Ukraine to West Asia, threaten to push energy prices higher, a concern for India given its heavy reliance on imports.

Advertisement

Adding to the pressure, Washington in September announced a 100% tariff on imported patented pharmaceuticals unless manufacturers establish production facilities in the US. While the measure’s impact will begin showing in October trade data, the broader effects of US tariffs will be reflected in September figures.

Also Read | Exporters find new havens as Trump tariffs take effect

For developing economies, she outlined stark trade-offs: growth versus sustainability, energy transition versus energy security, and the push for investment versus the drag of high borrowing costs. “These choices are not abstract; they affect the daily lives of citizens,” she stressed.

Domestic strength On India’s rise, Sitharaman credited a decade of fiscal discipline, quality capital spending, inflation control, and reforms to improve ease of doing business and financial inclusion. This foundation, she said, has enabled the economy to grow with “quiet confidence” despite global turbulence.

Advertisement

Yet she warned that the global environment is increasingly fragmented, with new technologies such as stablecoins challenging monetary systems and strategic rivalries testing the durability of alliances. “No nation can insulate itself from systemic change,” she said, urging reforms of international institutions to better reflect current realities and amplify the voices of developing nations.

Calling the present moment an inflection point, she urged policymakers to confront structural imbalances and actively shape the emerging order. “While history may sweep in wide arcs, the choices we make today will decide whether its currents carry us or whether we steer its course,” she added.

On the domestic front, she highlighted the government’s focus on fiscal consolidation, improved quality of capital expenditure, and reining in inflationary pressures. “We have implemented strategic reforms that enhance the ease of doing business, promote financial inclusion, and improve the quality of life for the average citizen in the country,” she said. “With the steady share of consumption and investment in overall GDP over the years, India’s growth is firmly anchored in its domestic factors, which minimizes the impact of external shocks on overall growth.”