Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference today. The Ministry of Finance, in a tweet, informed that the press briefing will start at 3 pm.

There are expectations that the government will announce some stimulus measures to boost the economy, which has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Last year, the government had announced multiple rounds of stimulus measures to help stressed sectors withstand the Covid-19 pandemic.

News agency PTI, citing sources, reported that a high-level panel, headed by the cabinet secretary, recently held a meeting to thrash out various regulatory and administrative issues on bank privatisation.

In her Budget Speech on 1 February, FM Sitharaman had announced that the government proposes to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22.

The government last year consolidated 10 public sector banks into four and as a result, the total number of PSBs came down to 12 from 27 in March 2017.

Catch all the live updates here:

The FM said that the New Credit Guarantee Scheme announced will facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons via MFIs; loan amount up to ₹ 1.25 lakh per individual, duration of three years. The interest rate will be at least 2% below maximum prescribed by RBI.

1.25 lakh per individual, duration of three years. The interest rate will be at least 2% below maximum prescribed by RBI. FM Sitharaman also said that sector-wise details will be finalised after assessing the need going forward.

The loan gurantee scheme also includes ₹ 50,000 crore for the health sector. ₹ 60,000 crore in addition for other sectors.

50,000 crore for the health sector. 60,000 crore in addition for other sectors. ₹ 1.5 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme has been announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.

1.5 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme has been announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. The Finance Minister says that one item will be specific to health infrastructure, while eight other items, will be pertaining to growth in general and exports

₹ 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors have been announced by FM Sitharaman.

1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors have been announced by FM Sitharaman. FM Sitharaman says today we will announce some relief measures -- 8 measures to be announced, 4 of which are new.

FM Sitharaman will address the press as the country braces for the third wave of Covid-19. The Finance Minister will likely extend some economic relief measures for the sectors badly hit due to the second wave of Covid-19.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.