Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: FM to brief media at 4:30 pm today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in the national capital at 4.30 pm today to address an "important economic issue".

A media advisory issued by the Centre read: "FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre."

This comes days ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 that the Finance Minister will present in Parliament on 1 February.

Earlier on Sunday, Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP leaders as well as professionals, business leaders, academicians and economists associated with the party.

Representatives from 25 BJP state units participated in the virtual discussion, the party said in a statement.

