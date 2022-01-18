Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: FM to brief media at 4:30 pm today

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live: FM to brief media at 4:30 pm today

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 04:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Sitharaman is currently engaged in customary pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders for the Union Budget 2022-23

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in the national capital at 4.30 pm today to address an "important economic issue".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in the national capital at 4.30 pm today to address an "important economic issue".

A media advisory issued by the Centre read: "FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre."

A media advisory issued by the Centre read: "FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This comes days ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 that the Finance Minister will present in Parliament on 1 February.

Earlier on Sunday, Sitharaman held a pre-budget stakeholder consultation with BJP leaders as well as professionals, business leaders, academicians and economists associated with the party.

Representatives from 25 BJP state units participated in the virtual discussion, the party said in a statement.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!