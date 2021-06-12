Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Sitharaman to chair 44th GST Council meeting today, more Covid exemption likely

Sitharaman to chair 44th GST Council meeting today, more Covid exemption likely

Premium
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 05:58 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Today, the GST Council is expected to take a decision on relief in respect of Covid related individual items based on the report of Group of Ministers

GST Council meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 am in New Delhi today, informed the Finance Ministry on Friday. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officers from central and state governments.

GST Council meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 44th GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 am in New Delhi today, informed the Finance Ministry on Friday. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officers from central and state governments.

Also Read | GST Council meeting: Tax cut on Covid drugs, sanitiser to be discussed

TRENDING STORIES See All

Also Read | GST Council meeting: Tax cut on Covid drugs, sanitiser to be discussed

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Today, the Council is expected to take a decision on relief in respect of Covid related individual items based on the report of Group of Ministers (GoM), which was set up after last round of meeting.

43rd GST Council meeting was held on May 28. In that meeting, the Council had recommended full exemption from IGST on a number of Covid related goods such as medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, and other oxygen storage and transportation equipment, certain diagnostic markers test kits, and Covid vaccines.

Also Read | GST Council: fresh controversy over voting rights

The exemptions were applicable even if these products were imported on payment basis for donating to the government or on the recommendation of state authority to any relief agency. The exemption is valid up to August 31, 2021.

However, for individual items, the Council decided to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM). "As regards individual items, it was decided to constitute a Group of Ministers to go into the need for further relief to COVID-19 related individual items immediately," the finance ministry said in press statement.

In the last meeting, the GST Council also decided to reduce the compliance burden of small taxpayers and medium-sized taxpayers and recommended an amnesty scheme for reducing late fee payable, to provide relief to small taxpayers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!