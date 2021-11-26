Nithin Kamath recent note on AI/ML technologies has surprising amounts of attention, and the Zerodha founder shared a detailed note that draws parallels between AI and Rumali roti when it comes to marketing hype.

"The note yesterday on "Powered by AI" hype got surprising amounts of attention. Here is a detailed post by Dr K that draws parallels between AI and Rumali roti when it comes to marketing hype," Kamath tweeted

While AI and ML powered technologies are said to be dominating every sector today, in a surprise reply Nithin Kamath yesterday pointed out that for Zerodha there is 'no use-case yet'.

The Zerodha boss took to Twitter to express, I keep getting asked how we use AI/ML/Blockchain at @zerodhaonline, and I keep saying we don't and haven't found any use-case yet. This time I asked our man behind the scene, Dr K, to comment. Couldn't help but share his response.

"At Zerodha, apart for the narrow, rudimentary, ancillary problems that we solve with some arbitrary commodity ML models that we don’t even particularly care about, we haven’t come across any problems that need the broad and ambiguous “AI / ML" umbrella. When we do use some of these technologies to solve problems that objectively warrant them, most importantly, if such problems arise at all, we most definitely wouldn’t be changing our website to say “powered by AI," the blog post reads.

Here's the link to the blog https://nadh.in/blog/on-powered-by-ai-marketing/

