"At Zerodha, apart for the narrow, rudimentary, ancillary problems that we solve with some arbitrary commodity ML models that we don’t even particularly care about, we haven’t come across any problems that need the broad and ambiguous “AI / ML" umbrella. When we do use some of these technologies to solve problems that objectively warrant them, most importantly, if such problems arise at all, we most definitely wouldn’t be changing our website to say “powered by AI," the blog post reads.