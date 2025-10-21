NITI Aayog proposes new panel to supercharge India’s net-zero push
Rituraj Baruah , Vijay C Roy 5 min read 21 Oct 2025, 07:28 pm IST
Summary
NITI Aayog has said that the proposed Low Carbon Development Commission would develop bankable project pipelines for mitigation and adaptation, while mobilizing $100 billion annually by building capacity to attract and absorb climate investment.
New Delhi: India’s top government think-tank has called for setting up a panel to guide policy and coordinate multi-ministry efforts on climate action and energy transition, two people aware of the development said.
