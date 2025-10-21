NITI Aayog proposes new panel to supercharge India’s net-zero push

In the past few months, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy has held meetings on green finance amid the growing need to scale up and expand green energy penetration through storage capacities, transmission capacities and green hydrogen. On 15 September, Mint reported that the ministry is looking at the feasibility of contract for difference or CfD for power-purchase agreements, which may be promoted instead of the conventional long-term pacts of up to 25 years along with innovative financing models like mezzanine finance, which combines debt and equity.