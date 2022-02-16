NITI Aayog on Wednesday said it will partner with PhonePe to host the first-ever open-to-all hackathon event for ideating and coming up with creative solutions for the FinTech space.

The hackathon will provide an opportunity for innovators, digital creators and developers from all over India to think, ideate and code, the government think-tank said.

Participants at the hackathon need to use any open-data APIs like PhonePe Pulse along with frameworks such as account aggregator as a foundation to power some the use cases.

Participating teams can have one to five participants. They can use data sources like PhonePe Pulse, the open government data platform and RBI reports on payments to build on their submission.

In addition, they can access any other open data platforms that they are aware of along with the Setu AA Sandbox or the Setu Payments Sandbox to develop their hacks.

NITI Aayog said the participants will also be required to present a working prototype of their hack to the judges, post which each hack will be judged based on certain parameters.

The winning teams will get cash prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh. The last date to register for the event is 23 February and the deadline to submit the final entries is 12 noon, 25 February.

