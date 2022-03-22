Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / NITI Aayog recognises women entrepreneurs

NITI Aayog recognises women entrepreneurs

Mint
1 min read . 09:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Women entrepreneurs who have made their mark across different sectors were chosen by a search-and-select committee for the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India (WTI) awards

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog has recognised 75 women entrepreneurs for their contribution to the country in an award ceremony on Monday night, said an official statement.  

Women entrepreneurs who have made their mark across different sectors were chosen by a search-and-select committee for the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India (WTI) awards, the statement said. 

The award celebrates “the dynamic efforts of women by sharing their exemplary stories and exceptional work, the statement said quoting NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant. From shattering social boundaries to paving the way for an equal India, these winners lead by example, Kant said. 

This is NITI Aayog’s annual initiative to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of women leaders and change-makers, the statement said. The awards have continuously recognized role models who have broken glass ceilings and created a positive impact.  

Since 2018, the awards have been hosted under the aegis of the think tank’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), with a special focus on entrepreneurship, the statement said. To build a vibrant ecosystem for women-led enterprises, the platform works to strengthen industry linkages and increase awareness of existing programmes and services. 

