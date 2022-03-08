NITI Aayog ropes in camera firm for augmented reality skill development

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : NITI Aayog has roped in Snap Inc., a camera firm, to train over 12,000 teachers and impart skills on augmented reality to the youth, said an official statement. The skill development will take place under Atal Innovation Mission, the think tank’s flagship programme meant to foster innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over a two-year timeframe, Snap Inc. is expected to train teachers affiliated with the Atal Tinkering Labs—the scientific facilities set up in schools for the benefit of students in sixth to 12th grade--on augmented reality.

This would help to impart augmented reality skills to millions of students affiliated with the ATL's network of schools, said the statement. These labs set up in schools are equipped with facilities such as 3D printing, robotics and electronics.

This would help to impart augmented reality skills to millions of students affiliated with the ATL’s network of schools, said the statement. These labs set up in schools are equipped with facilities such as 3D printing, robotics and electronics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snap Inc. also announced its partnership with the Atal Incubation Centers (AICs)—facilities set up in universities to support entrepreneurship and innovation--to support the Indian start-up ecosystem, the statement said.

Atal Innovation Mission is committed to leveraging its network of labs to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the statement said, quoting mission director Chintan Vaishnav. It said that that the goal was to skill students in futuristic technology.

Snap will be hosting special workshops for young women on augmented reality. Workshops are open to participants aged 13 years and above and will take place at 16 all-women and five co-ed educational institutes across India, the statement said.