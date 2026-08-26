With India aiming to join the ranks of developed economies by 2047, the country will need a workforce equipped for emerging jobs and technologies. Government think tank Niti Aayog has floated a skilling blueprint for the nation, proposing a fundamental shift from standalone training programmes to a new integrated system. This will involve linking schooling, higher education, skilling and employment, starting from middle school. Mint explains:
Mint Explainer: Why does Niti Aayog want to change India’s skilling system?
SummaryNiti Aayog has proposed unifying India's education and training into an integrated, outcome-driven system to prepare students and workers for emerging jobs by 2047. The framework shifts the focus from simple certification to actual employment.
With India aiming to join the ranks of developed economies by 2047, the country will need a workforce equipped for emerging jobs and technologies. Government think tank Niti Aayog has floated a skilling blueprint for the nation, proposing a fundamental shift from standalone training programmes to a new integrated system. This will involve linking schooling, higher education, skilling and employment, starting from middle school. Mint explains:
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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