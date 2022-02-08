OPEN APP
Niti Aayog VC interacts with think tanks over economy, Budget
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday interacted with over 65 think tanks on the "macroeconomic perspective" of the economy and the Union Budget 2022-23.

The think tanks participated in the interaction includes National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and ICRIER.

"During the fifth meeting, in the series of engagements with #thinktanks, #NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 interacted with over 65#ThinkTanks on the #Budget2022-23 and the macro-economic perspective of the #Indian Economy," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

