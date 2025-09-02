Gadkari bats for green hydrogen and biofuels as sustainable path to a developed economy

New Delhi: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that using indigenous green hydrogen and biofuels in the transport sector would contribute to India's ambition to become a developed economy.

Advertisement

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had started pilot projects across 10 highways to convert them into green hydrogen corridors, with trucks and buses as well as refuelling stations, Gadkari said at a CII event in New Delhi. He also said trials were underway to test isobutanol as a biofuel blend in diesel to reduce emissions in construction vehicles.

Also Read | Gadkari looks to revive BOT model for highway projects

Mint earlier reported on both these developments. Gadkari also said the economic viability of sustainable projects was integral for investment, and that the cost of logistics should be lowered for faster growth.

Cleaner alternatives Gadkari said the green hydrogen pilot had been implemented across Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra; Bhubaneshwar-Konark-Puri; Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Surat; Saeedabad-Faridabad-Delhi; Pune-Mumbai; Jamshedpur-Kalinganagar; Trivandum-Kochi; Kochi-IEdappally; Jamnagar-Ahmendabad; and on Vishakhapattanam routes.

Advertisement

The ministry is working with several truckmakers in the country and state-run oil marketing companies for this pilot, Gadkari said. “I think the green hydrogen mission is very important.”

Also Read | Roads scholar Gadkari has PM’s Viksit Bharat vision on his mind

Gadkari added that along with the focus on hydrogen as a cleaner fuel, the government's work on blending 20% ethanol in petrol has boosted the price of corn, which is being increasingly used to make ethanol and isobutanol.

“There has been successful testing of isobutanol for diesel blending also,” Gadkari said, adding that he had urged automakers to convert all heavy machinery and construction equipment vehicles to run on 100% isobutanol. “And I am happy to tell you that work has started on this front also.”

These efforts are integral for reducing air pollution from vehicular sources, he said. “Today, as transport minister, I am responsible for 40% of the air pollution in the country.”

Advertisement