Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Nandura to Chikhli section on National Highway 53 in Maharashtra1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The 45-km long section has been built at a cost of ₹800 crore
New Delhi: Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated the quadranglement of Nandura to Chikhli section of 45 km length on National Highway 53 worth ₹800 crore at Malkapur in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. The inauguration of the four-lane project will boost the progress and prosperity of the people of Buldhana, the ministry of road transport & highways said.