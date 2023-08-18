New Delhi: Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated the quadranglement of Nandura to Chikhli section of 45 km length on National Highway 53 worth ₹800 crore at Malkapur in Buldhana district, Maharashtra. The inauguration of the four-lane project will boost the progress and prosperity of the people of Buldhana, the ministry of road transport & highways said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This project includes 6 km long Nandura Greenfield Bypass, Malkapur ROB, four major bridges, 18 minor bridges, 11 culverts, three circular underpasses, and four pedestrian underpasses, and includes 11.53 km long double-lane service road, 20 bus sheds and one truck lay-by.

The project will boost trade between four states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The East-West Corridor will get better connectivity, which will benefit Raipur, Nagpur and Surat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry, religious places like Gajanan Maharaj Temple of Shegaon, Hanuman Temple at Nandura and tourist spots like Lonar Sarovar in Buldhana district will be easily accessible. The travel time from Buldhana district to Nagpur district and Buldhana to Dhule, Surat will be reduced.

Transportation of cotton, red chillies, fruits, grains and other agricultural commodities will be faster, which will save time and fuel. The bypass at Nandura will help in reducing traffic congestion, and noise and air pollution in the city and surrounding areas.