No ATF excise duty on foreign going aircraft, clarifies government

In a significant relief for domestic airlines with international flights, the government on Friday clarified that the export duty on air turbine fuel introduced last week will not apply in case when it is supplied as fuel to “foreign going aircraft."
The clarification comes amid reports that one of the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) started charging 11% basic excise duty on ATF from domestic airlines for international flights. It caused unrest among airlines as they feared that will make international operations expensive and put them at a disadvantage viz a viz foreign airlines, which are exempt from the duty.
However, the department of revenue has now through a notification clarified that the special additional duty on exports for ATF will not apply “when such goods are cleared for exports or supplied as fuel to foreign going aircraft".
Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, KPMG said that the potential levy of excise duty on ATF supplies to a foreign going aircraft has proactively been exempted by the Government, with no excise duty (basic or special) being applicable on such supplies. This alignment to the taxability as existent pre-imposition of excise duty on exports is a much welcome move for the airline industry, specifically in the backdrop of increasing ATF costs"
In a bid to improve domestic supply of fuel, Centre on June 30 imposed a cess or windfall tax of ₹23,250 per tonne on crude oil production and a special additional excise duty of ₹6, ₹13, and ₹6 per litre on the export of petrol, diesel, and ATF respectively amid elevated international oil prices.
Meanwhile, export policy condition has also been imposed by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, wherein exporters will be required to declare at the time of exports than 50% of the quantity mentioned in the shipping bill has been or will be supplied in the domestic market during the current fiscal year.