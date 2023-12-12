No delay in funding centrally sponsored schemes: FM

NEW DELHI : The government has not delayed transferring funds to designated accounts for operating centrally sponsored schemes, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, insisting that while the administration prioritised fiscal prudence it would not compromise on spending for welfare programmes.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on supplementary demands for grants for FY24, and demands for excess grants for FY21, the minister said it was not correct to allege that the Centre had not provided funds for welfare schemes.

“The moment you deposit states’ share in the single nodal account, Central funds are also transferred to it," the minister said.

The single nodal account is a designated account to which the Union government’s funds for centrally sponsored schemes are transferred. The nodal account was established as part of the government's efforts to bring efficiency in managing expenditure.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills–one authorising extra spending for FY24, mainly on fertiliser and cooking gas subsidies, food grain procurement, capital infusion in state-run BSNL, and rural jobs; and the other for clearing extra spending incurred in FY21.

The House approved gross additional spending of Rs1.29 trillion, of which Rs58,378 crore would be the cash outgo in the current fiscal year. The remaining amount of about Rs71,000 crore has to be matched by savings under various categories.

The government is spending Rs16,300 crore on fertiliser subsidy over and above the initially allocated Rs1.75 trillion, Sitharaman said.

For capital infusion in BSNL, Rs11,850 crore is being spent. And while Rs60,000 crore was initially allocated for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the spending is being raised to Rs80,000 crore.

The government also launched a scheme named PM Vishwakarma Yojana on 15 August to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades that require working with hands and tools. For this, Rs989.52 crore has been included in the supplementary demands for grants, the minister informed the House.

For the April-October period, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs8 trillion, about 45% of the original estimate of Rs17.8 trillion for the full fiscal year.

The government does not intend to exceed its borrowing for this year, and is hoping to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP.

