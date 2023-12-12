No delay in funding centrally sponsored schemes: FM
The finance minister said while the government prioritised fiscal prudence it would not compromise on spending for welfare programmes
Lok Sabha approves gross additional spending of Rs1.29 trillion
NEW DELHI : The government has not delayed transferring funds to designated accounts for operating centrally sponsored schemes, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, insisting that while the administration prioritised fiscal prudence it would not compromise on spending for welfare programmes.