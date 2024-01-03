No discussion on fuel prices: Amid Red Sea attacks, Hardeep Singh Puri says rates won't be affected unless...
On crude oil and gas prices, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the prices would be affected if crude supply is impacted. “...if you think that prices will rise in future, then pray to god that there's no turbulence and things are normal,” he added.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday there's no discussion with oil companies on the issue of fuel prices. According to the reports, Puri said there's no proposal to cut fuel prices. He rubbished several media reports on "cut in the prices of petrol, diesel" as "speculative".