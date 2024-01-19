No farm issues until food stocks issue is resolved: India before WTO talks

NEW DELHI :India will not negotiate on any farm issue at the World Trade Organization (WTO) until the body finds a permanent solution to the issue of public stocks of foodgrains, a government official said, signalling a hardening of position ahead of the world body’s next ministerial meeting.
India wants the matter settled as it prepares for the WTO’s 13th ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi from 26-29 February. The ‘ministerial’ is the highest decision-making forum at the 164-member rule-setting body.
The public stocks issue goes to the heart of India’s food distribution system. Wealthy nations claim Indian subsidies—in the form of minimum support prices for farmers and free food for the poor—breach WTO subsidy thresholds.
New Delhi says these subsidies are necessary in an overwhelmingly agrarian society and a country with a large number of people living in poverty.
According to the government official cited above, India will also try to negotiate for a better understanding of issues related to export of agricultural products, saying New Delhi has the support of 80 countries, including African nations.
Besides public stockholding for food grains, WTO members, particularly developed countries, want India to provide information on export restrictions in advance, which the official argued is not possible. “We do notify it, but there are some countries who don’t even issue notifications about export bans," the official said, adding that a 30-day prior notification is “not feasible".
“The public stockpiling of food grain is the longest pending issue. The promise was made by the members in Bali ministerial and then later endorsed by subsequent conferences. Without that, we will not take part in any discussion on any other issue on agriculture, unless the mandated issue is settled. This is our first ask," the official said, who wished not to be named.
“Developed countries have been red-flagging India’s food security programmes such as buying rice and wheat from farmers at a minimum support price for distribution through the public distribution system (PDS). They have been alleging that procurement of grains at subsidized rates and storage distorts global agriculture trade," the official added.
“We have made it clear to WTO members that India has to protect the interest of poor and vulnerable farmers along with ensuring food security needs of a large section of the population," the official maintained.
The government provides 5 kg of foodgrains every month free of charge to around 800 million poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
India has also suggested changing the formula to calculate food the subsidy cap and inclusion of programmes implemented after 2013 under the ambit of a ‘Peace Clause’.
WTO members at the Bali ministerial meeting in 2013 agreed to put in place a mechanism popularly called a ‘Peace Clause’ and committed to negotiating a permanent solution.
Under the Peace Clause, WTO members agreed to refrain from challenging any breach in the prescribed ceiling by a developing nation at the dispute settlement forum of the WTO. This clause is in force until a permanent solution is found.
India has also conveyed that support measures given by it to its poor farmers like input subsidies on electricity, irrigation, fertilizer and even direct transfers are non-negotiable.
Under global trade norms, a WTO member-country’s food subsidy bill should not breach the limit of 10% of the value of production based on the external reference price (ERP) of 1986-88.