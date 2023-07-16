No fear of recession: BlackRock CIO hails US’ consumer-oriented economy1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:59 AM IST
BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, believes that the US is unlikely to experience an economic downturn or recession.
Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc.'s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of global fixed income, has expressed his belief that the US is unlikely to experience an economic downturn or recession. Rieder has stressed on the stability of a consumer-oriented and service-oriented economy, stating that a massive shock would be necessary to disrupt the current economic climate. He further stated that a recession is an overstated phenomenon in today's context.
