AI firms getting GPU sops may see govt at the table
A minority equity stake in selected startups could be the demand from Meity's India AI Mission, as it offers access to expensive GPUs. However, how these tools improve public equities could be a key question that the government and the startups would have to answer in the long run.
New Delhi: There’s no free lunch for startups eyeing subsidized access to powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) under India’s AI Mission. In return for the ‘grant’, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) is considering picking up 2-4% stake in the startups as part of its GPU allocation strategy, three founders of startups that have been shortlisted for the programme by the ministry told Mint.