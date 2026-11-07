No fresh curbs on broken rice exports as India banks on steady paddy procurement

New Delhi: Despite a surge in international prices, India is unlikely to impose fresh restrictions on broken rice exports, banking instead on comfortable foodgrain stocks and steady paddy procurement to meet domestic food security needs, even as El Niño raises concerns over crop output, two government officials said.
India is the world's largest rice exporter, shipping out 8.08 lakh tonnes of broken rice in calendar year 2025. India banned broken rice exports on 9 September 2022 amid concerns over domestic availability and rising prices, and lifted the restriction on 7 March 2025.