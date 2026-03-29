No LPG dry out, ‘sufficient’ stock of petrol, diesel, two tankers enroute to India amid West Asia war: Check top updates

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MPNG) today said the government is “maintaining continuous oversight” and undertaking appropriate measures to ensure stability across key sectors amid the war in West Asia.
The ministry in its release on 29 March said focus is “on sustaining uninterrupted energy supplies, safeguarding maritime operations, and extending necessary assistance to Indian nationals in the region”.
The government stated that proactive measures have been undertaken to main uninterrupted petroleum and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) across the country. As per the ministry:
“The government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Avoid panic purchase of Petrol, diesel and booking of LPG. Citizens are advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information,” as per the statement.
It requested that citizens use digital mode for bookings and avoid visiting LPG distributors; besides using alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. “In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage,” it stated.
The Centre added that the Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and a dedicated special control room has been made operational to assist Indian nationals and their families. “Continuous outreach is being maintained by Indian Missions and Posts with the Indian community in the region, alongside ongoing assistance and issuance of advisories to ensure their safety and well-being,” it stated.
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