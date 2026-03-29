No LPG dry out, ‘sufficient’ stock of petrol, diesel, two tankers enroute to India amid West Asia war: Check top updates

The Central government said it is ensuring stability in energy supplies amid the West Asia conflict and urged citizens to avoid panic buying, use digital modes for LPG bookings. Here are the top updates:

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Mar 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Workers carry empty LPG cylinders on their shoulders to load a truck at a depot amid the reported nationwide shortage of LPG, in Patna
Workers carry empty LPG cylinders on their shoulders to load a truck at a depot amid the reported nationwide shortage of LPG, in Patna (ANI)

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MPNG) today said the government is “maintaining continuous oversight” and undertaking appropriate measures to ensure stability across key sectors amid the war in West Asia.

The ministry in its release on 29 March said focus is “on sustaining uninterrupted energy supplies, safeguarding maritime operations, and extending necessary assistance to Indian nationals in the region”.

Energy Supply and Fuel Availability — Top Updates

The government stated that proactive measures have been undertaken to main uninterrupted petroleum and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) across the country. As per the ministry:

  • All crude refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place.

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  • The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.
  • Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.
  • All retails outlets are operating normally across the country.
  • The Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by 10/litre and imposed export levy of 21.5/litre on diesel and 29.5/litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure availability of these products in the domestic market.
  • The ministry further said there were rumours that led to panic buying at some retail outlets in few states, “resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding”, but added that there are “adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available” across India.

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  • On natural gas, it added that consumers have been prioritised with 100% supplies to D-PNG and CNG-Transport.
  • Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected on grid is at 80% of their average consumption.
  • City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies like IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL have offered incentives for taking domestic and Commercial PNG connections.
  • Centre has requested Govt. of States/UTs and Central Ministries to expedite approval of applications required for expansion of CGD network.

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  • All States/UTs offered additional 10% allocation of commercial LPG to help in long term transition from LPG to PNG.
  • PNGRB directed all CGD entities to connect residential schools and colleges, hostels, community kitchens, anganwadi kitchens etc. through PNG within 5 days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available in near vicinity.
  • Over 2.9 lakh connections, including canteen, commercial, domestic, hostel, and mess have been gasified in March 2026.

LPG supply ‘affected due to prevailing geopolitical situation’

  • For domestic LPG Supply, the release stated that there is no reported dry-out at LPG distributorships and online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 94% on industry basis as of Saturday.
  • Over 55 Lakh LPG refills were delivered on Saturday (28 March), which is “normal”.

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  • For commercial supply, the statement noted that Centre has restored up to 70% allocation to consumers with priority for process industries or those requiring LPG for specialised heating purposes that cannot be substituted by natural gas.
  • Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 MT have safely transited the region and moving towards India shores.
  • BW TYR is proceeding towards Mumbai with an expected time of arrival on 31 March 2026.
  • BW ELM is en route to New Mangalore with estimated arrival date of 1 April 2026.

What measures has the government undertaken?

  • Highest priority assigned to domestic LPG and PNG customers, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions.

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  • Rationalisation measures implemented on supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.
  • Alternate fuel options like Kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand.
  • States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

“The government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Avoid panic purchase of Petrol, diesel and booking of LPG. Citizens are advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information,” as per the statement.

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It requested that citizens use digital mode for bookings and avoid visiting LPG distributors; besides using alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. “In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage,” it stated.

The Centre added that the Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and a dedicated special control room has been made operational to assist Indian nationals and their families. “Continuous outreach is being maintained by Indian Missions and Posts with the Indian community in the region, alongside ongoing assistance and issuance of advisories to ensure their safety and well-being,” it stated.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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