No more fishing inquiries, GST officials told
Summary
- This procedure applies in the case of a listed company, or state-owned enterprise, government department or agency or any other authority
New Delhi: Tax officials must avoid "fishing inquiries" into goods and service tax (GST) related matters, specify the nature of the investigation in formal letters to designated company officials, and avoid vague expressions in letters and summons, under new guidelines from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).