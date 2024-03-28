Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / No more fishing inquiries, GST officials told

No more fishing inquiries, GST officials told

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • This procedure applies in the case of a listed company, or state-owned enterprise, government department or agency or any other authority

Information available digitally or online on the GST portal should not be called for under letter or summons, the guidelines said. (PTI)

New Delhi: Tax officials must avoid "fishing inquiries" into goods and service tax (GST) related matters, specify the nature of the investigation in formal letters to designated company officials, and avoid vague expressions in letters and summons, under new guidelines from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

New Delhi: Tax officials must avoid "fishing inquiries" into goods and service tax (GST) related matters, specify the nature of the investigation in formal letters to designated company officials, and avoid vague expressions in letters and summons, under new guidelines from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

This is part of the authority's effort to put in place procedures that are in sync with ease of doing business, said two persons informed about the development, one of them a government official.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

This is part of the authority's effort to put in place procedures that are in sync with ease of doing business, said two persons informed about the development, one of them a government official.

The guidelines, a copy of which was seen by Mint, said that when starting a probe or seeking information which are based on records or are reflected in the statutory books of account or filings, then letters should be written to the designated officers of the business instead of issuing summons.

This procedure applies in the case of a listed company, or state-owned enterprise, government department or agency or any other authority, the guidelines said.

Such letters have to specify the reasons for investigation and the legal provisions. Any divergence from this practice at initial stage must be backed by written reasons, the guidelines said.

The new procedures are issued after extensive consultations at the DGGI Annual Conference held in Goa last November, said the official.

In letters seeking information or documents from regular taxpayers, instead of referring to inquiry “against" an entity, the reference can be to inquiry "with respect to" that entity. Also, a summons should not be used as means to seek information filled in formats or pro forma.

Vague or general expressions, such as 'GST enquiry' or 'evasion of GST' or 'GST evasion' etc should not be mentioned in the letter to a regular taxpayer. Such letters should disclose the specific nature of the inquiry being initiated, the guidelines said.

Information available digitally or online on the GST portal should not be called for under letter or summons, the guidelines said. Before summoning any information or document from a regular taxpayer, the propriety of what is being sought must be recorded, ensuring that it is holistic and result of preparation, so as not to have repeated issuance of summons seeking piecemeal information.

"Addressing letter/summons with context or content akin to a fishing inquiry is not acceptable," said the guidelines.

The norms also specify that investigations have to be concluded in a timely manner. "An investigation initiated must reach the earliest conclusion which is not more than one year. It is not necessary to keep investigation pending till limitation in law approaches. Show cause notice should not be delayed after conclusion of investigation," said the guidelines.

The new norms also said that the closure report after the payment of government dues by the person concerned should also not be delayed and should have a brief self- explanatory narration of the issue and the period involved.

Emails sent to the spokesperson for the finance ministry and to DGGI on Thursday evening remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.