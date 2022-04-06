No more room for ultra-dovish monetary policy

For two years, Indian consumers have consistently foreseen short-term inflation above or close to 10% in the RBI’s bimonthly household surveys. A slight moderation seen in the perceived inflation rate in January may well have reversed in the March survey, whose results are likely next week. The price pressures have been exacerbated by the sharp hikes in petrol prices. After a four-month hiatus ahead of Assembly elections in five states, oil marketing companies have swiftly hiked petrol prices by nearly ₹10/litre in just over a fortnight. Households’ inflation perception may also be shaped by the sequential rise in food prices in recent months. In March, 16 items out 22 for which the Department of Consumer Affairs details prices saw an increase, led by edible oils. It is essential that the MPC considers this, analysts said. “Anchoring of inflationary expectations may warrant a less dovish tone of the policy document," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

