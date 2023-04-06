‘No need for 4th vax dose; time to mask up again’3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:00 AM IST
In an interview, NTAGI chief Dr N.K. Arora said that the recent covid deaths occurred in cases where those infected had pre-existing diseases
NEW DELHI : A fourth vaccine dose may be unnecessary despite a surge in the number of covid-19 cases in India, said Dr N.K. Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). In an interview, Arora said that the recent covid deaths occurred in cases where those infected had pre-existing diseases. The current surge is dominated by the XBB.1.16 variant with a greater infection transmission rate as India reported over 5,300 new cases on Thursday. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×