NEW DELHI : A fourth vaccine dose may be unnecessary despite a surge in the number of covid-19 cases in India, said Dr N.K. Arora, chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). In an interview, Arora said that the recent covid deaths occurred in cases where those infected had pre-existing diseases. The current surge is dominated by the XBB.1.16 variant with a greater infection transmission rate as India reported over 5,300 new cases on Thursday. Edited excerpts :

Is the dominant covid variant that is circulating a cause for concern?

If you see figures from six to eight weeks back, covid cases were less than 150 per day. Now, it has gradually started to increase to 3,000-4,000 cases per day. During this time, XBB—a recombinant sub-variant which has multiple varieties like XBB.1, XBB.1.5, XX1.2 and now XBB.1.16 -- which has a greater infectivity and transmission rate, is spreading. Right now, the XBB variant is around 90%, out of which 65% is XBB.1.16. Almost 97-98% of the population has been vaccinated. Positive cases are being reported from those who have got vaccinated, and 20-40% of individuals in different locations are those who have taken the precaution dose. Fortunately, there is no severity, and those who are getting hospitalized have co-morbid conditions related to the lungs, heart, kidneys and liver. The deaths which are being reported in such (co-morbid) groups of patients and covid are the incidental findings.

Has covid made a comeback?

Covid had never gone. It was always with us. There are multiple variants of covid, and every two days, three sub-mutant variants emerge. We need to be cautious and vigilant.

Do we need a fourth vaccine dose?

Firstly, those who have not taken the precaution should take it. This is the only way to keep the disease mild. At the same time, over 90% of the Indian population has been infected naturally. So, we have all the evidence of hybrid immunity (vaccine+ natural infection) and that gives very robust protection, and in all discussions, we have never talked about any additional doses. So, there is no such plan for a fourth dose.

Is it time to mask up again?

The time has come for reverse protection. Those who have symptoms must wear a mask so that others are protected. If going outside in crowded places or in a hospital, it is wise to wear masks, and they should be part of our lifestyle.

People merely use antibiotics if they catch a fever via viral infections like covid. What do you have to say about it?

There is absolutely no role for any antibiotics in any of the current spreading viral infections. The only thing one has to do is the treatment of the symptoms; one can use paracetamol as and when required and have plenty of fluids.

Is the government concerned about the rising number of covid cases?

Guidelines have been issued to all the state/union territory governments. Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) surveillance is going on extensively. Sewage sample surveillance is also ongoing, and simultaneously, there is the nationwide influenza network which is doing influenza surveillance. Mock drills have been done to keep the hospital ready; oxygen supply and anti-viral drugs are being stocked.

Along with covid, there is also a surge of influenza H3N2. Do you think there is a link between the two?

For practical purposes, mixed infection does not occur and is very uncommon.