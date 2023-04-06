‘No need for 4th vax dose; time to mask up again’

If you see figures from six to eight weeks back, covid cases were less than 150 per day. Now, it has gradually started to increase to 3,000-4,000 cases per day. During this time, XBB—a recombinant sub-variant which has multiple varieties like XBB.1, XBB.1.5, XX1.2 and now XBB.1.16 -- which has a greater infectivity and transmission rate, is spreading. Right now, the XBB variant is around 90%, out of which 65% is XBB.1.16. Almost 97-98% of the population has been vaccinated. Positive cases are being reported from those who have got vaccinated, and 20-40% of individuals in different locations are those who have taken the precaution dose. Fortunately, there is no severity, and those who are getting hospitalized have co-morbid conditions related to the lungs, heart, kidneys and liver. The deaths which are being reported in such (co-morbid) groups of patients and covid are the incidental findings.

