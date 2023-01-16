No new tax on middle class so far under Modi govt, says FM Sitharaman

“I belong to middle class and identify myself as middle class so I can understand them. Modi government has not levied any new tax on middle class in any budget so far. No tax is levied on people who earn salary up to ₹5 lakh," said Sitharaman while speaking at a function organised by RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya magazine. “I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continues to do the same."