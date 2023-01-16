No new tax on middle class so far under Modi govt, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Days before presenting Union Budget 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she understood the pressures of the middle class and that the Narendra Modi government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.
New Delhi: Days before presenting Union Budget 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she understood the pressures of the middle class and that the Narendra Modi government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.
“I belong to middle class and identify myself as middle class so I can understand them. Modi government has not levied any new tax on middle class in any budget so far. No tax is levied on people who earn salary up to ₹5 lakh," said Sitharaman while speaking at a function organised by RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya magazine. “I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continues to do the same."
“I belong to middle class and identify myself as middle class so I can understand them. Modi government has not levied any new tax on middle class in any budget so far. No tax is levied on people who earn salary up to ₹5 lakh," said Sitharaman while speaking at a function organised by RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya magazine. “I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continues to do the same."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
She added that the government has taken measures such as developing the metro rail network in 27 cities and building 100 smart cities to promote ease of living.
The finance minister assured that the government can do more for the middle class since its population is growing and has become sizeable.
Responding to a question on freebies, Sitharaman said, “People try to trap each other by talking about freebie. They keep judging what item is a freebie and which is not. Issue is not that what is a freebie? Issue is whether you will be able to give that freebie or not," she added.
The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on 31 January and will conclude on 6 April.
The Union Budget for 2023-24 will be presented by on 1 February amid expectations that the government will raise income tax limit and provide relief to middle class taxpayers, besides others.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.