‘No pause, maybe talks? Trump gives mixed signals over tariffs, Asian partners reel; Singapore signals end of free trade

Donald Trump has been giving mixed signals about tariff negotiations with trade partners. The POTUS recently declared that there was ‘no way’ he was willing to pause the additional tariffs on dozens of countries despite outreach from trading partners eager to avoid the levies while still signalling he could be open to some negotiations.

“We’re not looking at that,” Donald Trump said on Monday while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. “There can be permanent tariffs, and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs,” Bloomberg quoted Donald Trump.

CNN reported, citing White House officials, that over 50 countries had approached the White House, with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu being the first to meet Donald Trump, to discuss lowering tariffs in the aftermath of Trump’s announcement on Sunday.

Donald Trump's mixed signals on tariff negotiations Earlier, Trump had announced that he was open to reducing tariffs if other nations were able to offer something ‘phenomenal’. However, just a day later, the US Commerce Secretary Lutnick clarified there wasn't “any chance” that Trump would back down with his tariff tantrums.

Here's how the negotiations have turned out so far:

Singapore to create task force, signal's end of free trade Singapore will establish a task force to tackle economic uncertainties amid rapidly escalating global trade tensions, which are expected to affect this year’s growth prospects. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced this one day before new US tariffs are set to take effect.

“These are not actions one does to a friend," Wong told reporters.

Indonesia to send finance teams Indonesia will send a team, including veteran Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, to Washington, D.C., for trade talks next week. This move is part of the Southeast Asian nation's initial response to being one of the hardest-hit economies globally by higher US tariffs.

‘Tough parameters being set for Japan’ Donald Trump said he spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday and that “tough but fair parameters are being set” for a negotiation over US reciprocal tariffs.

Taiwan ‘can have talks anytime’ Taiwan can engage in negotiations with the United States at any time regarding the tariffs issue, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Tuesday. This statement comes as the island's stock market stabilized after a sharp decline the previous day due to trade concerns.

China vows to ‘fight to the end’ China has vowed to “fight to the end” and take countermeasures against the United States to protect its interests following President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, stated reports.

Israel vows to ‘eliminate trade deficit in US’ “We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States,” Netanyahu told reporters. “We intend to do it very quickly. We think it’s the right thing to do, and we’re going to also eliminate trade barriers," Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters.

However, highlighting the uncertainty around Trump’s intentions, Netanyahu indicated that even these efforts might not be sufficient for him to reduce tariffs on the longtime US ally, reported Bloomberg.

Will Trump reduce tariffs to less than 10%? When asked directly if it would be possible for countries to reduce their tariffs below the flat 10 per cent floor, Trump dodged the question while emphasising what he saw as the benefits of the levies.