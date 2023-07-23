Amid billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla is seeking a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the Indian government so far is not looking to frame a separate policy for providing incentives to it, said a government official on Sunday.

The official even noted the US-based electric car maker can apply to avail support measures under existing schemes like PLI for auto and advanced chemistry cells.

The Centre has already rolled out the production-linked incentives schemes (PLI) for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore and ₹26,058 crore PLI scheme for auto, auto-components, and drone industries.

"We have told Tesla that the policies, which are already there for all, they can also apply under that PLI. They are welcome. Generally, the policy will be the same for all. For a single company, the government may not like to make separate policies. So far, there is no plan to give special treatment," the official said.

Earlier, Tesla's biggest supplier of batteries Panasonic met the government and stated that they want to make batteries. But the government suggested they apply under PLI ACC batteries, the official added.

Last week, the government announced the re-bidding of production-linked incentives for 20 GWh advanced chemistry cell manufacturing. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is holding a stakeholder consultation with industry representatives on July 24 for their inputs and suggestions before the start of the re-bidding process of the remaining 20 GWh capacity.

In June, Tesla representatives visited India to meet officials of various ministries, including the Commerce and Industry Ministry. While in 2021, Tesla demanded a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

As per details, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 percent to 100 percent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value less or above $40,000.

It is to be known that Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York and said he plans to visit India in 2024.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India, and we will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk had said after that meeting.

"We don't want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it's quite likely that it will be a significant investment, a relationship with India," Musk had said.

Meanwhile, India is pitching as an alternate destination for investment for US companies to capitalize on the growing chill between Beijing and Washington.

With agency inputs.