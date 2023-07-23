'No plan to give special treatment': Govt asks Tesla to seek incentives under existing schemes2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 02:40 PM IST
It is to be known that Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York and said he plans to visit India in 2024.
Amid billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla is seeking a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the Indian government so far is not looking to frame a separate policy for providing incentives to it, said a government official on Sunday.
