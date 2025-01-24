Economy
No pre-emptive tariff cuts on US imports; New Delhi prepares for talks with Trump administration
Dhirendra Kumar , Rhik Kundu 6 min read 24 Jan 2025, 05:15 AM IST
- While India seeks closer engagement with the US on trade, it will seek assurances that the US will not raise tariffs or impose additional trade barriers against Indian products
New Delhi: The Indian government is preparing a new blueprint to address key issues in imports of American apples, oil, electric vehicles, satellite communications, among others, as it gears up for trade talks with the US. These discussions aim to strengthen ties with the world’s most powerful country, now guided by the 'America First' policy espoused by its new president Donald Trump.
