No RBI rate cuts before Q3FY25, says Kotak Institutional Equities; sees a stance change in Q1
Kotak Institutional Equities expects the first repo rate cut to only be in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). However, prior to rate cuts, the brokerage expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to change its stance to neutral.
