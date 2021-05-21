Even as India’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is peaking, economic activity is likely to remain weak amid still-high case load, Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday.

The 7-day moving average of daily new infections in India slowed to 300,000 in the week ended 19 May from 390,000 in the week ended 11 May. 20 out of 28 states accounting for more than 75% of GDP have recorded a fall in cases in the past week. This includes seven states with 45% of GDP that recorded declines for two successive weeks. The average positivity ratio in the past week has slipped to 16% from a high of 22% in the previous week. The latest reported positivity ratio for the past four days is lower than 15%, even with a similar number of tests. The proportion of districts reporting a positivity ratio of over 20% fell to 32% in the week ended 18 May from 42% in the week ended 10 May.

However, Standard Chartered said it is cautious on the covid curve flattening as India’s daily cases are still elevated, at about three times the peak reached in September last year and the positivity ratio remains in double digits. “Unlike in 2020, when the spread was primarily an urban phenomenon, infections penetrated much deeper into rural areas during the second wave. Almost 50% of districts with a positivity ratio over 20% are rural, with rural India’s share of total infections rising in contrast to urban India’s falling share. This is concerning, as health infrastructure is weaker in rural areas versus urban areas, and adherence to social-distancing measures in unlikely to be as strict as in urban areas," Anubhuti Sahay, head, South Asia Economic Research at Standard Chartered Bank.

Sahay said adverse impact of the second wave have started showing up in high-frequency indicators which have worsened recently as local-level lockdowns have become more widespread in May versus April. “We expect May to be the worst-hit month, with some possible improvement in June, assuming the curve flattens in the next 4-6 weeks. If the absolute number of cases remains large in June too, economic activity could be impacted more than we currently expect; this means our Q1-FY22 GDP growth forecast of 18.5% faces downside risks," she added.

However, Sahay said vaccinations remain the key determinant of a sustained economic recovery going ahead. To date, India has administered 185mn doses, with 4% of the adult population fully vaccinated and another 14% having received the first dose. “To vaccinate 60% of its adult population by end-March 2022, India will need to step up the average daily administered doses to 3.5-4.0mn from 1.8mn currently. The government plans to secure a supply of 2bn doses by year-end; we would closely watch the execution risks to this target," she added.

“We believe the government needs to equally focus on rural vaccinations. States with higher shares of rural population are vaccinating at a slower pace than those with larger urban populations. For instance, two large states that account for close to 30% of the entire rural population have administered less than 100 doses per 1,000 persons. If the vaccination pace remains this weak, recovery could be delayed," Sahay cautioned.

