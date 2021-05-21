The 7-day moving average of daily new infections in India slowed to 300,000 in the week ended 19 May from 390,000 in the week ended 11 May. 20 out of 28 states accounting for more than 75% of GDP have recorded a fall in cases in the past week. This includes seven states with 45% of GDP that recorded declines for two successive weeks. The average positivity ratio in the past week has slipped to 16% from a high of 22% in the previous week. The latest reported positivity ratio for the past four days is lower than 15%, even with a similar number of tests. The proportion of districts reporting a positivity ratio of over 20% fell to 32% in the week ended 18 May from 42% in the week ended 10 May.

