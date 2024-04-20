No surprise that India's economy growing faster than China, says IMF APAC Director Krishna Srinivasan
Krishna Srinivasan, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department attributed India's impressive growth to robust private consumption and public investment
India's emergence as the fastest-growing economy, surpassing China, is unsurprising due to the parity in the size of the economies of both nations, as per Krishna Srinivasan, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific (APAC) Department.
