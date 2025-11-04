Artificial intelligence will drive inequality through the roof: James Robinson
Ravi Krishnan 12 min read 04 Nov 2025, 06:51 pm IST
Summary
James A. Robinson, co-winner of the Economics Nobel 2024, feels that artificial intelligence will lead to huge productivity improvements in rich countries. There would be enormous social consequences and the world needs “very aggressive” policies to counterbalance that.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: US President Donald Trump is a response to institutional failure; he is not the source of institutions weakening, says James A. Robinson, co-winner of the Economics Nobel 2024. Known for his pioneering research on how institutions are formed and how they determine prosperity, Robinson is in India for the Nobel Prize Dialogue 2025, a series of talks that brings together Nobel laureates, policy makers and thought leaders to discuss global issues, in partnership with Tata Trusts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story